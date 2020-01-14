Zacks: Analysts Expect Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Entravision Communication’s earnings. Entravision Communication posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entravision Communication will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.13 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Entravision Communication.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $68.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.30 million. Entravision Communication had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entravision Communication from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entravision Communication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Entravision Communication stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.05. Entravision Communication has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Entravision Communication’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In related news, Director Gilbert R. Vasquez acquired 11,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $30,862.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 148,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $229,731.70. Over the last three months, insiders bought 187,953 shares of company stock valued at $333,877. Corporate insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communication by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,469,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,187,000 after purchasing an additional 198,401 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Entravision Communication by 18.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,630,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 255,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communication in the second quarter worth approximately $3,762,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Entravision Communication by 31.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 286,085 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Entravision Communication by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,067,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 20,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communication

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

