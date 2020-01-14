Zacks: Analysts Expect Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $209.34 Million

Analysts expect Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) to post sales of $209.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $198.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $232.63 million. Laredo Petroleum reported sales of $215.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year sales of $851.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $819.00 million to $895.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $867.52 million, with estimates ranging from $825.05 million to $935.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.83 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

LPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 749,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 264,239 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 309.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,171,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,877 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 579,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 74,248 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $628.39 million, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.79.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

