Zacks: Brokerages Expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.13. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CWCO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

In related news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 10,000 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,393.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWCO. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 416.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 23,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 18,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 40,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWCO opened at $16.21 on Friday. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $17.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 13.45, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

