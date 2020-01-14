Zacks: Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $7.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Drive Shack an industry rank of 189 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

DS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Drive Shack from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In other news, Director Research Corp Acacia acquired 91,600 shares of Drive Shack stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $375,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Drive Shack by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Drive Shack by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Drive Shack by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 421,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 103,715 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DS opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Drive Shack has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Drive Shack had a negative return on equity of 87.07% and a negative net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $74.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.05 million.

Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

