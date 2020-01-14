Zacks Investment Research Downgrades JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to Hold

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

JBGS opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29.

In related news, Director Charles E. Haldeman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.65 per share, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth $41,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter worth $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 43.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

