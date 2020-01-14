Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) to Hold

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PLx Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXP opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. PLx Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 5.09.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PLx Pharma will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 29.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 32,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing its PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention.

