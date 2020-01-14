Zacks Investment Research Lowers Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

Get Five9 alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating and issued a $71.15 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $72.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.47, a PEG ratio of 68.23 and a beta of 0.70. Five9 has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $73.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Five9 will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $4,944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James B. Doran sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $31,851.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 252,570 shares of company stock valued at $16,495,953. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Five9 by 1,672.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 884,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,349,000 after acquiring an additional 28,862 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 19,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Five9 by 287.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.