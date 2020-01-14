Zacks Investment Research Lowers MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

MYR Group Inc. is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the western and northeastern United States and western Canada.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MYRG. ValuEngine raised MYR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded MYR Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.50.

MYRG opened at $31.19 on Friday. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $519.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. MYR Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $583.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MYR Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 1,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $47,382.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 305,056 shares in the company, valued at $10,683,061.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 4,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $148,731.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 309,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,865,878.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,980 shares of company stock valued at $209,388 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 24.2% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 203,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 39,670 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter worth $8,080,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

