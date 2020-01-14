Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company’s product pipeline consists of Flexitouch System(R), the Entré System and the ACTitouch System (R). Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.57.

TCMD stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 185.29, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.70. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $76.63.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.47 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $143,250.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,436,128.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,273 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $136,652.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,744.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,947 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,564 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

