Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Gilford Securities initiated coverage on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an average rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.45.

Shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.83. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $339.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas John Dietz acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $55,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 1,719.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

