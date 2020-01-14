Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Short Interest Up 10.2% in December

Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the December 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 178,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. Zai Lab has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $44.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.97. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 131.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 220,731 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 43.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 371.1% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 40,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the second quarter worth about $5,062,000. 63.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Zai Lab from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.04.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

