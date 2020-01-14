Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Zai Lab from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.04.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $44.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.97.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,726,000 after purchasing an additional 41,112 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Zai Lab by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,199,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,694,000 after buying an additional 201,326 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Zai Lab by 3.3% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,202,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,911,000 after buying an additional 38,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 17.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,807,000 after buying an additional 168,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 31.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 915,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,932,000 after buying an additional 220,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

