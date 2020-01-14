Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Zoetis has increased its dividend by an average of 28.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Zoetis has a payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Zoetis to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of ZTS opened at $136.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.19. The stock has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $82.26 and a 52 week high of $136.75.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.47.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Andrew Fenton sold 12,705 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total value of $1,528,411.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,059. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $764,946.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,250,993.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,917 shares of company stock worth $14,797,192. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.