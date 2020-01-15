$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) to post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.32. Matador Resources reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Matador Resources.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Capital One Financial upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price target on Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.11. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,505.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 33,250 shares of company stock worth $468,854. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 76,112 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.