$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.78. First Interstate Bancsystem posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Interstate Bancsystem.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.38 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%.

FIBK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.63. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In related news, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $164,834.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,411.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $42,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,164.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,894 shares of company stock valued at $255,378. Insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem during the second quarter worth $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 191.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 94.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem during the second quarter worth $233,000. 49.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

