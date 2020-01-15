1,152 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Purchased by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $180.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.56. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $149.09 and a 1-year high of $182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $123.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.68.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

