11,782 Shares in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000. PFG Advisors owned 0.07% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 67,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $57.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.14 and a 200 day moving average of $53.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.2271 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

