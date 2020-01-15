12,416 Shares in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Acquired by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in Carnival by 1.9% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Carnival by 14.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Carnival by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Carnival by 74.8% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank grew its position in Carnival by 1.0% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Standpoint Research upgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Carnival from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Carnival from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.07.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Carnival Corp has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.75.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

