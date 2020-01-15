1,394 Shares in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Acquired by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,394 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Total during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Total by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,586 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Total by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $165,475,000 after acquiring an additional 186,569 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Total during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Total by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,220 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TOT opened at $54.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. Total SA has a twelve month low of $47.70 and a twelve month high of $58.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.68. The firm has a market cap of $146.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. Total had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.606 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Total’s payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

