13,943 Shares in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX) Bought by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM in the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM in the fourth quarter worth $147,000.

Shares of NYSE DEX opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. DE ENHANCED GLB/COM has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $10.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. This is a boost from DE ENHANCED GLB/COM’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

DE ENHANCED GLB/COM Company Profile

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

