1,610 Shares in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,732 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 129,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,656,000 after purchasing an additional 21,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,057,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.16, for a total transaction of $2,097,882.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,015,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,158,156,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,637,812. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.73.

Mastercard stock opened at $310.64 on Wednesday. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $193.10 and a 12-month high of $316.42. The stock has a market cap of $313.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

