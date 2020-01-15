$192.33 Million in Sales Expected for First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) to announce sales of $192.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $194.50 million. First Midwest Bancorp reported sales of $175.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year sales of $751.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $747.30 million to $754.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $803.63 million, with estimates ranging from $790.30 million to $811.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $193.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMBI. ValuEngine raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

FMBI opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. First Midwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.53%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

