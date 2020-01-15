201,391 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Acquired by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 201,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Shares of AMLP opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

