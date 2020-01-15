2,171 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Purchased by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.02.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO opened at $95.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.