$22.79 Million in Sales Expected for First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will announce $22.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.70 million to $22.87 million. First Business Financial Services reported sales of $21.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year sales of $90.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $90.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $94.97 million, with estimates ranging from $94.93 million to $95.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Business Financial Services.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 11.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

In other news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $51,225.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,429.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $223.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.87. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.