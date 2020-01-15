$3.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) will post sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.00 billion and the highest is $3.06 billion. Quanta Services reported sales of $3.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year sales of $12.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 billion to $12.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.59 billion to $13.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Quanta Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $252,809.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,057.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $120,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 58,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 17,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 60.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $31.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

