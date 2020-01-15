$380.30 Million in Sales Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to report sales of $380.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $405.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $363.29 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported sales of $355.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $43.50 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. OTR Global raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NYSE:RBA opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.59. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,375,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,895,000 after buying an additional 1,543,300 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,697,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,510,000 after buying an additional 53,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,926,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,230,000 after buying an additional 87,513 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,685,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,148,000 after buying an additional 64,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,043,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,541,000 after buying an additional 248,524 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

