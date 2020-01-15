55I LLC Invests $283,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $340,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of IJH opened at $206.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.98. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $207.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.9101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

