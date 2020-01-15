58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 685,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

58.com stock opened at $68.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.65. 58.com has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.91.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.12 million. 58.com had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 40.54%. 58.com’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 58.com will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WUBA shares. ValuEngine lowered 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 58.com in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of 58.com in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 58.com in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 58.com in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 58.com in the second quarter valued at $325,000. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

