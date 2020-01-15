6 Meridian Acquires 3,022 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT)

6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BTT. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst during the third quarter worth about $95,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 2,332.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst during the second quarter worth about $232,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 28.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst during the third quarter worth about $335,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst stock opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

