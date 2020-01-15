6 Meridian Boosts Stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

6 Meridian raised its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 28,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. 35.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of National Beverage from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

FIZZ opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.27. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $84.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.12 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 33.70%. National Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

