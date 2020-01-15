6 Meridian Boosts Stock Position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

6 Meridian raised its holdings in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 95,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAD. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $141.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Lithia Motors Inc has a twelve month low of $79.75 and a twelve month high of $165.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.97.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors Inc will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Kenneth E. Roberts sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $282,334.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,356 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 19,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,047,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,739 shares of company stock worth $16,878,883 over the last quarter. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

