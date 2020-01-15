6 Meridian Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

6 Meridian lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,814,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,104,000 after buying an additional 205,891 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 414.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 77,300 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 325,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,653,000 after buying an additional 146,769 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 334,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,310,000 after buying an additional 13,947 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,310,000 after buying an additional 13,947 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.34. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $47.42.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.434 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

