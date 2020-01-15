6 Meridian Grows Stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)

6 Meridian grew its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.11% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 314.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc alerts:

In other news, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,219.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RGR opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.31 and a fifty-two week high of $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.36. The stock has a market cap of $864.71 million, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.