6 Meridian Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

6 Meridian grew its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,697,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,109,000 after purchasing an additional 331,944 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in B&G Foods by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,277,000 after buying an additional 82,921 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 6,212,280.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,553,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,304,000 after buying an additional 1,553,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,754,000 after buying an additional 73,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 866,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,033,000 after buying an additional 12,539 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BGS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $17.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.14.

Shares of BGS opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.48. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $30.85.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.65 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 10.80%. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 102.70%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

