6 Meridian Increases Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 19,572 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,093,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,517,000 after purchasing an additional 330,716 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,085,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,443,000 after purchasing an additional 458,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 0.82. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $81.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.80 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 66.66%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

In other Lexington Realty Trust news, EVP Lara Sweeney Johnson sold 28,271 shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $314,373.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 370,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,006.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

