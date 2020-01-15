6 Meridian Increases Holdings in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC)

6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,491,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,353,000 after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,590,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,710,000 after purchasing an additional 99,746 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 69,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STC stock opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.17 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.51. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $559.51 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 4.74%. Analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Glenn C. Christenson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $608,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,431. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,316 shares of company stock worth $459,591 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Stewart Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, December 8th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

