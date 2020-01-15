6 Meridian Increases Stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

6 Meridian boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned about 0.09% of Mesa Laboratories worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 151.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,828,000 after buying an additional 357,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 28.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,183,000 after buying an additional 49,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,966,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 147.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after buying an additional 26,405 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLAB opened at $260.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 15.76 and a current ratio of 16.17. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.21 and a 52-week high of $268.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.41.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.05). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $25.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

In related news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 700 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.06, for a total transaction of $166,642.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,119 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,829.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 7,500 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.31, for a total value of $1,884,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,848 shares in the company, valued at $10,265,510.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MLAB. ValuEngine cut Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.33.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

