6 Meridian Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

6 Meridian increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned about 0.20% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 906.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period.

THD opened at $86.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.40. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 12-month low of $84.64 and a 12-month high of $96.63.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.0608 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

