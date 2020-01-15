6 Meridian Increases Stock Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

6 Meridian increased its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Triad Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 356.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Shares of EFT stock opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $13.96.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.0792 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.