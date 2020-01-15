6 Meridian Makes New $2.03 Million Investment in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO)

6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 241,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMO. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 118.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 527,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 286,400 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 10,054.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 108,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 107,685 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 760,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 99,539 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P increased its stake in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 17.4% during the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 631,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 93,490 shares during the period. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 3.1% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,697,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,813,000 after purchasing an additional 81,058 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:EMO opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58. Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $9.88.

About Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

