6 Meridian Purchases 2,202 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 60,855 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

FCPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 47.59%. The business had revenue of $40.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.49 million. On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.52%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

