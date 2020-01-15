6 Meridian Sells 210 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

6 Meridian cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000.

Shares of EFAV opened at $75.08 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.79 and a 200-day moving average of $73.55.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.7344 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

