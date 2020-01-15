6 Meridian Takes $1.35 Million Position in Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM)

6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 220,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000. 6 Meridian owned about 0.16% of Templeton Global Income Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 81,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,025,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 8.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 536,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. 27.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIM stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $6.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0288 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

