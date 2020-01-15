$67.51 Million in Sales Expected for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will report $67.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radware’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.60 million and the lowest is $67.42 million. Radware posted sales of $63.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full year sales of $252.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $252.13 million to $252.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $274.87 million, with estimates ranging from $274.74 million to $275.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $62.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.84 million. Radware had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

RDWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet raised Radware from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDWR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 24.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,209,000 after purchasing an additional 137,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,822,000 after purchasing an additional 75,928 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 21.4% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 425,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Radware during the second quarter worth about $1,739,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 12.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 410,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 45,637 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDWR stock opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 87.93, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. Radware has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

