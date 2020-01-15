68,458 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Bought by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 68,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,609,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 227,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000.

SPEM opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $38.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.58.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.7243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

