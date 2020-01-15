$69.65 Million in Sales Expected for Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) will post sales of $69.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.60 million. Twin Disc reported sales of $78.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full year sales of $276.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $272.20 million to $279.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $289.00 million, with estimates ranging from $283.10 million to $294.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.65 million. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 1.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Twin Disc during the 2nd quarter worth $456,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Twin Disc by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Twin Disc by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Twin Disc by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $143.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.75. Twin Disc has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $19.15.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

