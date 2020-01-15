$729.60 Million in Sales Expected for Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to announce $729.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $715.16 million to $744.04 million. CAE posted sales of $617.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $896.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.51 million. CAE had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

CAE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 172,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in CAE by 302.6% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Sandler Capital Management boosted its holdings in CAE by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 819,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,820,000 after purchasing an additional 179,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. CAE has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $29.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. CAE’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

