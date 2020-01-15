7,704 Shares in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Purchased by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth $4,660,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,153,000 after acquiring an additional 118,817 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9,125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 57,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

ET opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 517,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,772,332.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,969,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $46,519,305.28. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,087,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,999,005. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.