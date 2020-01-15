8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EGHT. BidaskClub cut shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America cut shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.73.

EGHT stock opened at $19.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.61. 8X8 has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $26.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 0.67.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a negative return on equity of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $109.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 3,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $74,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vikram Verma bought 5,825 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $98,733.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in 8X8 by 98.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 410,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 203,229 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in 8X8 by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 8X8 by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,122,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,364,000 after purchasing an additional 86,824 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in 8X8 during the third quarter worth about $1,716,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in 8X8 by 37.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 34,091 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

